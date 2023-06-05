Tcwp LLC Buys 982 Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Tcwp LLC grew its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 269.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $648,000.

Shares of BYLD stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,388. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $22.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90.

About iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

