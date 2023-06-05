Tcwp LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tcwp LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $453.20. 699,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,119. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.02.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

