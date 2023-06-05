Tcwp LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Tcwp LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,904 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 536.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,942 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $231,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks
In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,769 shares of company stock valued at $52,721,717. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ PANW traded up $8.28 on Monday, reaching $225.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,034,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $228.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.74 and its 200-day moving average is $180.89.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
