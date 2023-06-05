Tcwp LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Tcwp LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Performance

EXI traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,705. The firm has a market cap of $339.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average is $111.54. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $89.52 and a 52 week high of $116.09.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.