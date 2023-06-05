Tcwp LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tcwp LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 6.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $677.00. The stock had a trading volume of 107,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $661.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $693.47.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.