Tcwp LLC Has $453,000 Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Tcwp LLC cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $830,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 74,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PFG stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,611. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.