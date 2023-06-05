Tcwp LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Tcwp LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OIH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after buying an additional 32,738 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,775,000 after acquiring an additional 668,869 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3,054.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 100,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,411,000 after purchasing an additional 96,850 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after purchasing an additional 62,683 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OIH traded down $6.08 on Monday, hitting $266.37. 139,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,525. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.40. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.77 and a fifty-two week high of $336.30.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

