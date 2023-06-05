Tcwp LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tcwp LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $430.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,257. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $413.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.84. The company has a market capitalization of $320.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

