Tcwp LLC Makes New $373,000 Investment in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IGM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $380.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,863. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.83. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $261.80 and a 12 month high of $382.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

