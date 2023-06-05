Tcwp LLC Makes New $495,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 393.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 257,471 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,000,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,053,804. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.65. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $98.00.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

