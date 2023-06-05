Tcwp LLC Purchases 124 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tcwp LLC lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 426,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,230 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,621,000 after buying an additional 163,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.38. 204,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.36 and its 200-day moving average is $135.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $108.64 and a one year high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Progressive

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,708 shares of company stock worth $2,458,317 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.13.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

