Tcwp LLC Purchases 509 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tcwp LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.10. 602,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,975. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $256.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.