Tcwp LLC Purchases Shares of 7,316 iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Tcwp LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 2,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after buying an additional 436,029 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,601,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,257,000 after buying an additional 241,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after buying an additional 119,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,261,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.24. 7,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,713. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.58.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

