Tcwp LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tcwp LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $38.73. 3,921,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,985,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $218.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.