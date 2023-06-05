Tcwp LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tcwp LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.75. 376,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,446. The firm has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.46.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

