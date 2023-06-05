Tcwp LLC Sells 119 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tcwp LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VGT traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $422.66. 108,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,406. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.95. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

