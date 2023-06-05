Tcwp LLC Sells 15,074 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tcwp LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,074 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after acquiring an additional 64,471 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,319,618 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

