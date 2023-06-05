Tcwp LLC Sells 29,101 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tcwp LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,101 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.50. 2,246,377 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

