Tcwp LLC Sells 316 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tcwp LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 7,370.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $7.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $429.08. 711,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,597. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.65.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

