Tcwp LLC Sells 317 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tcwp LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.72. 512,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.27.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

