Tcwp LLC Sells 70,880 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Tcwp LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,880 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.52. 237,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,788. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $57.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average of $52.81.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

