TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of TE Connectivity worth $53,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $126.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.34.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

