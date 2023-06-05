Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Texas Instruments by 450.1% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,349 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 12,970.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,056,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,915,000 after buying an additional 1,047,143 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,162,000 after buying an additional 1,007,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.53. 687,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,131,508. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.67.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

