The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 466,473 shares of company stock worth $29,648,159 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,220,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

