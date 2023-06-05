The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,168 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $54,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Xcel Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

