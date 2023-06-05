The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 164,620 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after acquiring an additional 969,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,826,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,643,008,000 after purchasing an additional 411,508 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $865,641,000 after buying an additional 442,513 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after buying an additional 235,690 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $78.33. 1,293,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,577. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.