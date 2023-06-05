Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TLYS. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Tilly’s Stock Down 12.6 %

NYSE TLYS opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $192.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $180.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 120,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $783,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,707,362 shares in the company, valued at $24,097,853. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 998,776 shares of company stock valued at $7,343,601 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

