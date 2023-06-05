Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CAO Sells $39,241.10 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at $153,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $71.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $71.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.40.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.85.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

