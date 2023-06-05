TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TPIC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Sunday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.92.

TPI Composites Price Performance

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $485.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.20 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. Analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 101,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 575,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $3,813,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

