Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Trevena Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.50) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trevena will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trevena by 166.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Trevena by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 72.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,242 shares in the last quarter.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

