Tronox (NYSE:TROX) and Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Critical Survey

Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Rating) and Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lithium & Boron Technology and Tronox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium & Boron Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Tronox 1 2 5 0 2.50

Tronox has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.52%. Given Tronox’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tronox is more favorable than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium & Boron Technology $6.17 million 0.01 -$4.19 million N/A N/A Tronox $3.20 billion 0.58 $497.00 million $3.20 3.73

This table compares Lithium & Boron Technology and Tronox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tronox has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of Tronox shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lithium & Boron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Tronox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium & Boron Technology and Tronox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium & Boron Technology N/A N/A N/A Tronox 15.77% 10.12% 3.82%

Volatility and Risk

Lithium & Boron Technology has a beta of 19.92, meaning that its share price is 1,892% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tronox has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tronox beats Lithium & Boron Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of boric acid. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Boric Acid segment. The company was founded by James Jun Wang and Wen Bin Lin in 1954 and is headquartered in Xai Xi, China.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

