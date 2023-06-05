United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) versus Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Head-To-Head Review

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Rating) and Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dream Finders Homes has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for United Homes Group and Dream Finders Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dream Finders Homes 1 1 0 0 1.50

Earnings and Valuation

Dream Finders Homes has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 47.73%. Given Dream Finders Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dream Finders Homes is more favorable than United Homes Group.

This table compares United Homes Group and Dream Finders Homes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group N/A N/A $7.07 million N/A N/A Dream Finders Homes $3.45 billion 0.52 $262.31 million $2.47 7.74

Dream Finders Homes has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Profitability

This table compares United Homes Group and Dream Finders Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group N/A -68.55% -2.23% Dream Finders Homes 7.76% 44.78% 11.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.0% of United Homes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.1% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dream Finders Homes beats United Homes Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Homes Group

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. is based in New York.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston. The company also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance, as well as mortgage banking solutions. It sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

