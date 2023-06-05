United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives $6.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.46.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 64,337 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,353 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 30,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMC opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

