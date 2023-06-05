United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Stock Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.13.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United States Steel will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.97%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

