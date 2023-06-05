Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CMO Sells $58,180.00 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $58,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 389,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,005.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Unity Software Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Unity Software

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

