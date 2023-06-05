Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83.

Institutional Trading of Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 145,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 119,117 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $44,602,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

