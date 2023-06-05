Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Sells $222,450.00 in Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,337.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM stock opened at $44.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.70%.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

