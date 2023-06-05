Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:UBA opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $786.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 80.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 38,987 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 78,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

