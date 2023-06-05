Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:UBA opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $786.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
