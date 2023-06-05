USS Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.29. 886,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,737,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

