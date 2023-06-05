USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 6,000 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,502,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,479,000 after buying an additional 630,723 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $14,495,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $749,541,000 after purchasing an additional 73,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,713 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.46. 160,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,912. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

