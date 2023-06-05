USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,569 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.20.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $465,459.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,442 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $193.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,853. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.01. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.57 and a 52-week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

See Also

