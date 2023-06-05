USS Investment Management Ltd Grows Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.45. 234,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.