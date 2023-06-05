USS Investment Management Ltd Has $6.82 Million Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 111.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,955 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TELUS were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TU. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in TELUS by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TU shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

TELUS Price Performance

TELUS Increases Dividend

TU stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.28. 287,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,116. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.38%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

