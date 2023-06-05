USS Investment Management Ltd Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,491 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,839,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,148 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 448,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,983,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

