USS Investment Management Ltd Has $8.65 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $588,835.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 172,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,260,941.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,441 shares of company stock valued at $18,711,159 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.45. 181,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average is $79.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

