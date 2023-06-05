USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Bank of Italy grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,632,000 after acquiring an additional 230,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,050,000 after purchasing an additional 216,281 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 914.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 187,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,690,000 after purchasing an additional 169,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ferrari by 165.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 220,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 137,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.40.

Ferrari Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RACE traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.56. 16,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,266. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.89. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $302.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $1.9876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36.

Ferrari Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.