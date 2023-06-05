V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Position Increased by Mirova

Mirova lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 926.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,366 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,873,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,850 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of V.F. by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,854,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,582 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth $83,806,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V.F. Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on V.F. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,032. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.11%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading

