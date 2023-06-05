Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives $17.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Vale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Vale by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

