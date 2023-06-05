Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.68. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.