VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Purchased by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,403,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,861 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after buying an additional 379,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,954,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after buying an additional 240,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 139,149 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ITM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 199,627 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.20.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

